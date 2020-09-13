Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Franklin Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 99.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $8,724,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,351.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 112.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $2,537,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FELE traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 141,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

