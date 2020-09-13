Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 287,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

