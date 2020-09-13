Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,453 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 425,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Green Brick Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $824.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.