Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. TTEC comprises about 0.9% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TTEC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TTEC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in TTEC by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 194,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 64,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,975. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Sidoti downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,848.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

