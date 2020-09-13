Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 36.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriMas by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TriMas by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 200,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,598. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.