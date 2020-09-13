ZMINE Trading 0% Higher This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $329,521.09 and approximately $207.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00071813 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00294698 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001599 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044776 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009290 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

