Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $723.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

