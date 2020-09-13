Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 2,948.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 312,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

