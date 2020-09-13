Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $22.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

ZYXI stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zynex by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

