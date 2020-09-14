$0.52 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

PRLB traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.58. 203,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit