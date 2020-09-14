$0.52 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

PRLB traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.58. 203,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

