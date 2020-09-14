$103.85 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $103.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $117.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $432.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $461.04 million, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,306,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,889,000 after purchasing an additional 74,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. 203,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,597. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

