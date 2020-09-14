$146.12 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $146.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.74 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $112.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $528.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.79 million to $529.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $598.71 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $618.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 347,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,277. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

