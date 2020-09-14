14,700 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,519.28. 1,665,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. The company has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,549.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

