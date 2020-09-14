$16.98 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report sales of $16.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $42.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.97 million to $86.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.60 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 975,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,013. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 884,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,171,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 736,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

