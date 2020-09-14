18,945 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 16,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,922,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.