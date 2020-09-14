4,695 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $77.29. 7,933,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

