8,952 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,573,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624,633. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

