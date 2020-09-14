Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 96,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,041,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

