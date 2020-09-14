AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,435. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.