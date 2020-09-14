Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 31,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,930,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

