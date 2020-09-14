Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.16 on Monday, hitting $138.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,681. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.