Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 46,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $60.30. 1,048,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,299,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.