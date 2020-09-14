Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 412,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of -213.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

