Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

BA traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 614,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,209,959. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

