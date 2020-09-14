Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $1,519.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,942. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.