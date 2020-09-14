Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.93 on Monday, hitting $1,508.83. 2,070,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,026.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

