Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.00 ($57.65).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €46.26 ($54.42) on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.49.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

