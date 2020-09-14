alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.24 ($17.93).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

ETR AOX opened at €12.32 ($14.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €12.65 and its 200-day moving average is €13.66.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.