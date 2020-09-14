Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

MO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,096. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

