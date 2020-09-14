AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,297,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067,451 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of AT&T worth $1,429,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. 25,844,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,544,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

