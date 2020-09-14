Auxier Asset Management Acquires 4,560 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. AJO LP increased its position in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $57.97. 12,925,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

