Auxier Asset Management Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,221. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.