Auxier Asset Management Buys 4,560 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.97. 12,925,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,349. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.