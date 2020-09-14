Auxier Asset Management Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $188,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 605,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,435,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687,066. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.