Auxier Asset Management Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,911,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,619. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

