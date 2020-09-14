Auxier Asset Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $342.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,429. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.00 and a 200 day moving average of $313.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

