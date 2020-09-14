Auxier Asset Management Has $4.68 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 93,544 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

LOW stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $165.19. 3,522,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,014. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

