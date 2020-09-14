Auxier Asset Management Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.32. 15,186,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,749,182. The stock has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. CSFB raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

