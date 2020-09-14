Auxier Asset Management Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $5,742,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

HD stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.65. 3,048,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

