Auxier Asset Management Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after buying an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. 27,798,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,535,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

