Auxier Asset Management Purchases 9,181 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 130.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $220,922,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,657. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

