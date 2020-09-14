Auxier Asset Management Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 2.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.19 and its 200 day moving average is $265.13. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.