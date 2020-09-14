Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,130 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.70. 1,146,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,727. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

