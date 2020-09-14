Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,170 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,933 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.29. 3,402,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,888. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,009 shares of company stock valued at $745,946. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

