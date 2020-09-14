Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,215 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,096. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

