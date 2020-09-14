Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,950 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.29. 1,102,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $219.70 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

