Auxier Asset Management Sells 2,425 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Cerner comprises 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $71.94. 977,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

