Auxier Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $474,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,397,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,241,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 4,767,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,380. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

