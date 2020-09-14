Auxier Asset Management Sells 550 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 36.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 120.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 3,540.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 5,004,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

