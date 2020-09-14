Auxier Asset Management Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Paypal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.96. 6,559,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

